Video: World-Class assist from Lewandowski helps Poland take lead against Wales

Robert Lewandowski has started his season as expected and is in tremendous form for club and country.

Poland are in UEFA Nations League action tonight against Wales and currently lead the Welsh 1-0 thanks to a piece of magic from the Barcelona superstar.

The goal came after a pass found the Barca striker, who then produced a world-class flick into the path of Karol Swiderski. The Charlotte FC striker finished off the move with a lovely finish to cap off a tremendous goal for the Polish.