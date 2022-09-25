West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic has admitted to feeling a lot happier now that he’s left the club for his loan move to Torino.

The 24-year-old never quite settled at the London Stadium, and it seems he’s now feeling rejuvenated after leaving.

“There is a huge difference mentally for me [from the time at West Ham to Torino],” he said. “I feel reborn in Italy, I feel free again.

“Everything is going well at Torino. I am working hard, I know there is a lot to do, but I am sure I’ll benefit from this in the future.

“What counts the most is to play consistently, which is what I am doing here. I feel trust from everyone and there is nothing I can complain about.”

It remains to be seen what decision will be made about Vlasic by the end of the season.

After these quotes, however, it’s hard to see him being welcomed back to David Moyes’ plans.