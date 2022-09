Torino are prepared to pay the £13m fee to sign West Ham winger Nikola Vlasic on a permanent deal.

Vlasic signed for West Ham for a fee of around £26m, but after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, he moved on loan to Italian side Torino.

The Croatian has had an impressive start to his Torino career, and according to Claret & Hugh, Torino are ready to sign him permanently.

West Ham signed him just over 12 months ago, and could now lose him for half of what they paid for him.