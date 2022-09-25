World Cup nation set to ask clubs to rest players – Manchester United and Tottenham affected

Argentina are reportedly going to ask clubs to rest their players in the week before the World Cup, with Manchester United and Tottenham to be affected.

That’s according to Doble Amarilla, via the Daily Mail, who claim that Argentina will ask for all of their players to not be involved at club level the week before the first game of the World Cup takes place.

A large percentage of Argentina’s players play outside of the Premier League, but there are some clubs in England who shall be affected by their request.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero are both likely to be called up to the squad heading to the World Cup.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will also be hoping to make the squad in November.

All the aforementioned players have played important roles for their respective sides so far this season, so it will be interesting to see the reaction of the clubs.

If Argentina officially requests for their players to be rested, other nations may follow suit.