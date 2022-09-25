World Cup winner labels Alexander-Arnold’s defending as Championship level

Liverpool have endured a poor start to their campaign and the scapegoat for the patch of form has been Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League having won just two of their opening six games, whilst also winning one and losing another in the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold’s form has matched this poor opening part of the campaign as the right-back has been performing below his usual high standards which has led to a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The 23-year-old has been at fault for several goals conceded by Liverpool this season, with the goals against Manchester United and Napoli coming under scrutiny the most as the Liverpool star was seen walking in the build-up to the opposition scoring.

Speaking about the Liverpool right-back’s start to the campaign, World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has slated Alexander-Arnold’s defending, labelling it “Championship level”.

What has Leboeuf said about Trent Alexander-Arnold?

In an interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, Leboeuf said about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending: “Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he’s Championship level.

“Only [Jurgen] Klopp’s system works for him. When it doesn’t work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings.

“I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him: ‘Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already’.”

Although Leboeuf admits he likes the Liverpool star, his comments are very disrespectful. The 23-year-old’s defensive skills are certainly better than that of Championship level but it seems to be a current trend to criticise the 23-year-old.

There are many players in the Liverpool squad that are currently underperforming, therefore, it is unfair to pick out just one.