Worrying stat for defending champions France heading into World Cup

France were defeated again tonight as Denmark emerged 2-0 winners over the defending World Cup champions.

With the World Cup under two months away the build-up to the defence of their crown has not been going to plan both on and off the pitch.

Off the field, there is the drama surrounding Paul Pogba and his family, whilst Kylian Mbappe can’t seem to keep out of the news at present.

On the pitch, the results have been very worrying and Didier Deschamps’ side have equalled a record with tonight’s defeat.

France’s defeat to Denmark was their third in competitive games in 2022 (3 times in the UEFA Nations League), which is already their worst tally in a calendar year (tied with 1966, 1981, 2008 and 2010).

This is very worrying form from the defending champions heading into the World Cup in Qatar, where France meet Denmark again, along with Australia and Tunisia in the group stage.

Luckily for France, most of the other major European teams do not look particularly good at present either, apart from the Netherlands.

This all, however, plays into the hands of tournament favourites Brazil and Argentine who will be looking to take football’s biggest prize back to South America for the first time since 2002.