Graeme Jones set to help Newcastle land Belgium star in January

Newcastle United are reportedly looking set to try a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Belgium international is in the final months of his contract at the King Power Stadium, and had been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and other big clubs during the summer.

A move never materialised, however, and now it seems Newcastle could be at the front of the queue for his signature in January.

Tielemans knows Newcastle coach Graeme Jones well, and reports suggest that could give the Magpies an edge in this transfer battle this coming winter.

Tielemans would surely strengthen Eddie Howe’s side, and he could arrive on the cheap due to his contract situation.