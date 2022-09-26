Arthur Melo’s agent clears up his situation at Liverpool after recent reports

Arthur Melo joined Liverpool very late in the transfer window on loan from Juventus but has already had several headlines written about him.

The Brazilian was brought in to help ease the pressure on Liverpool’s midfield after several injuries within the Reds squad during the opening part of the campaign but the 26-year-old has only played 13 minutes for the Premier League side so far.

This led to reports from outlets such as The Express, who suggested that Liverpool could terminate the loan early as Jurgen Klopp has not been impressed by the midfielder, but Arthur has responded by putting in a lot of work behind the scenes in order to be ready for when the international break ends.

At the Sport Festival in Trento, Arthur’s agent Federico Pastorello has now spoken about his client’s move to Liverpool amid the rumours and cleared up his situation.

What has Arthur’s agent said about his situation at Liverpool?

“He arrived there on the last market day and last year he played little by the choice of Allegri and due to an injury. The first few weeks are normal for adaptation and recovery of physical condition,” Pastorello told Gazzetta.

“Everyone is very happy with him, he has given up his holidays to stay in Liverpool to work. Soon he will be at 100%”.

The reports about Arthur seem to be wide off the mark as the midfielder continues to get fit. Klopp is likely to give the Brazilian a chance somewhere along the way as the Reds midfielders continue to return from injury.