Barcelona star set to miss World Cup after surgery decision

Barcelona have confirmed Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on a thigh injury picked up while playing for Uruguay over the international break and is likely to miss the World Cup.

The centre-back picked up the injury in Uruguay’s clash with Iran and had to make the tough decision of whether to get surgery or not.

Had he opted for the latter, he might have been able to play at the World Cup in November but the 23-year-old has chosen his long-term health instead and is now likely to miss the tournament in Qatar, reports ESPN.

Barcelona released a statement on Monday to confirm Araujo’s decision, which stated:

“Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland.”

This is a huge but admirable decision Araujo has made as not many players would have prioritised their health long-term over a World Cup.

Not only is this a blow for the player but for his teams as well. The centre-back is a very important player for both Barcelona and Uruguay and they will certainly miss his presence over the next few months.

2-3 months is the expected timeline for the defender’s recovery, according to reports, as he is set to miss El Clasico and a big part of Barcelona’s Champions League campaign as well.