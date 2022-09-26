Borussia Dortmund looking to sign Liverpool star

Borussia Dortmund are looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita who could be available on a free transfer next summer.

As it stands, Keita will be leaving Liverpool on a free transfer next summer. With his contract expiring and a new deal yet to be agreed upon, any interested club will be able to pick themselves up a bargain.

Now, according to BILD, Dortmund have Keita high on their priority list and will be keeping tabs on his current contract situation at Liverpool.

However, a separate report from Ruhr Nachrichten has claimed Dortmund will only make a move for Keita if Jude Bellingham was to leave the club.

Even if Bellingham was to stay, bringing in a player of Keita’s calibre on a free transfer would be some smart business.

Despite showing signs of inconsistency at Liverpool, Keita was excellent during his time in Germany. A return to the country where he enjoyed his best football may be of interest to Keita if he wants to continue to progress.

However, with Liverpool, he’s almost guaranteed to be competing for every single trophy available, whereas it could be a different story at Dortmund.

