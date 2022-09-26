Chelsea and Juventus have begun talks over the potential transfer of Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has struggled to become a regular at Chelsea since his move from Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Tuchel has failed to give him a chance over the years, but it will be interesting to see whether the arrival of Graham Potter has a positive effect on his game time.

A move away from the club could be best for his career, with Raheem Sterling brought in to push Pulisic even further down the pecking order during the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea and Juventus have already begun talks over the transfer of Pulisic next year.

The report claims that Pulisic intends to leave Chelsea at the end of the season to try a new challenge, with Juventus willing to offer him the chance to play football.

It’s a shame it hasn’t worked out for Pulisic after an impressive spell with Borussia Dortmund, but adapting to the Premier League is never easy. We’ve seen the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggle coming from the Bundesliga, despite thriving elsewhere.