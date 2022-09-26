Chelsea failed with attempted loan move for midfielder from English club

Chelsea failed with a late summer transfer window loan move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Chelsea appeared to be a little desperate to bring in a midfielder. Eventually, on deadline day, Denis Zakaria was brought in from Juventus on a season-long loan.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea made a late bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, which was rejected.

Now, according to the Sheffield Star, Chelsea made a late effort to sign Sheffield United midfielder Berge, with Liverpool and Leeds United also interested in the Norwegian.

However, the report claims Chelsea made a loan offer for Berge, which was understandably rejected by Sheffield United.

There’s little reason for Sheffield United to allow one of their best players to leave on loan, with them receiving no transfer fee for him.

There’s no doubt that Berge is probably too good for the Championship, and it’s a surprise that he still remains a Sheffield United player, but with The Blades sat at the top of the table, he could be in the Premier League next season without making a transfer.