Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was deployed in an unfamiliar position during a friendly against Brighton on the 17th of September.

Chalobah has managed just 90 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. With Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana brought in at the back, Chalobah has struggled to find a regular place in the Chelsea side.

Under Graham Potter, Chalobah may be able to revive his Chelsea career, but it may not be as a central defender as expected.

According to The Athletic, during a friendly between Chelsea and Brighton on the 17th of September, Chalobah was deployed in the number six role, where Jorginho usually operates.

With Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, Potter may be considering other options in midfield internally. During his time at Brighton, he wasn’t afraid to tinker with his squad, trying players in peculiar positions.

Dan Burn was often used as a wing-back, with forward Leandro Trossard the same, despite being a towering central defender and a tricky forward respectively.

This could be Chalobah’s last chance to impress the Chelsea staff but a move away from the club seems more likely at this moment due to his lack of game time.