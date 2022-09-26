Exclusive: Chelsea tipped to prioritise this position over signing another centre-forward in January

Chelsea are not particularly likely to make a new central striker a priority for the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says he believes the Blues will more likely look to sign a new winger in the winter after bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front in the summer.

Chelsea loaned Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan earlier in the summer, leaving them a bit short of options up front, but Aubameyang looks a decent option after arriving from Barcelona.

Some Blues fans may have been keen to see the club bring in a younger, more long-term option, however, though it’s also true that they could do with more of a goal threat from out wide.

Timo Werner left for RB Leipzig in the summer, while Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan, so Romano thinks that could be where CFC focus on strengthening this January, once they sort out bringing in a new sporting director.

“I’ve had a few comments here from Chelsea fans wanting a new striker. After such a busy summer, it seems Blues supporters are still hoping for even more changes,” Romano said.

“Of course, with a new manager and hopefully soon a new sporting director coming in, it wouldn’t be too surprising, but I’m not sure they’ll make signings up front a priority right now.

“They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day … so honestly I think it could be about the wingers more than central strikers in January, as they also have Armando Broja, an excellent young player.

“But Chelsea haven’t made any decision yet, it will be during the World Cup and not now, as they’re still waiting for a new director after the crazy Christoph Freund story.”

Chelsea had a busy summer but still look a work-in-progress, so further reinforcements in January are surely needed if they are to fulfil their true potential.