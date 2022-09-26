‘Could be a Leeds player’ – Goal machine tipped for surprise Leeds switch

Joe Wainman has claimed that Leeds United transfer target Noa Lang could upset fans with his attitude if he was to join the Premier League club.

Speaking on the JustJoe Football Show, Wainman stated that the player has bags of potential, but outlined some possible future issues in relation to his attitude.

An example of the attitude he is referring to can be seen in an interview with Belgian outlet HLN via FootballOranje, where Lang essentially said he is too good for Belgian football.

The Club Brugge star stated: “Believe me: Belgium will miss me when I’m gone. I gave your football colour. Next season, you will pray that there will be a Noa Lang walking around in Belgium who can also play football so well.”

According to Fabrizio Romano via LeedsLive, the Dutch winger is available this January and has drawn the interest of many clubs across Europe, sparking talk that Leeds could make a move for the player in the near future.

Speaking about his potential move, Joe Wainman said: “We know that he doesn’t really want to be at Brugge, he thinks he’s better than Belgian football, and that calls into question his character, he does mad interviews etc, etc. Would he come to Leeds United and then move on and actually upset the fans? There is the potential for that.

“But listen, he’s got bags of potential. And Fabrizio Romano did say he is on the list for Leeds United as well as some other clubs around Europe – more specifically Italy, but it’s one that we are looking into still. So maybe Noa Lang could be a Leeds United player yet.”