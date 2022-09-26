Cristiano Ronaldo trains with black eye after heavy collision for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted training with a black eye after a heavy collision during international duty with Portugal.

Ronaldo sustained a nasty injury during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League game against Czech Republic on Saturday.

Play was stopped for a while whilst Ronaldo received treatment, but the 37-year-old managed to complete the game.

However, Ronaldo has now been spotted in training with Portugal sporting a black eye following the heavy collision, as seen in the tweet below.

Thankfully for Manchester United fans, the injury suffered by Ronaldo wasn’t enough to force him to leave the pitch or stop training in the week, so he should be fit for the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Despite not playing too much in recent months, Ronaldo could have an influence on the game. If United are pushing for a goal towards the end of the game, there aren’t many better super subs than Ronaldo.

It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo is risked against Spain on Tuesday night, or whether Ronaldo would prefer to be rested ahead of an important game at club level on the weekend.