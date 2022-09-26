Former Chelsea man wants Premier League return

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham reportedly wants to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

Abraham left Chelsea at the beginning of last season, joining AS Roma after his former club brought in Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea could be living to regret that decision, with Abraham flourishing in Italy and Lukaku already out the door. Abraham scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

Abraham came through the Chelsea academy, but a lack of game time led to him becoming frustrated and eventually left England to link up with Jose Mourinho in Italy.

Now, according to Corriere Dello Sport, Abraham wants to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only brought in as a short-term fix to Chelsea’s attaching problems, due to his age, Chelsea could be in the market for a striker on the younger side.

Chelsea aren’t afraid to bring in a player they’ve let go before, as we saw with Lukaku, so we could see Graham Potter looking to bring Abraham back to Stamford Bridge in the near future.