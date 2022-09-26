FA fear Gareth Southgate will quit England manager’s job after the World Cup

The Football Association reportedly fear that Gareth Southgate will choose not to stay on as England manager after the 2022 World Cup.

It’s been a difficult few months for the England national team, with Southgate’s side losing three and drawing two of their last five games, with no win since all the way back in March.

Overall, however, Southgate is widely regarded as having done great work in his time in charge of the Three Lions, taking them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, as well as to the Euro 2020 final, where they were unlucky to lose on penalties against Italy.

The FA surely won’t want to lose Southgate any time soon as he’ll be a hard act to follow, but there is that fear among Wembley sources, according to the Daily Mail.

England would surely have been encouraged by the availability of Graham Potter in the recent past, but he’ll surely no longer be an option due to his recent move to Chelsea.

Southgate surely deserves more time to rebuild this struggling England side, so it’s not too surprising that FA chiefs are worried about this current situation.