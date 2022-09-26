England star booed again by Wembley crowd ahead of Germany clash

England are hosting Germany tonight in their final Nations League match and the Wembley crowd were not happy to hear a certain player’s name read out on the team sheet.

According to The Mirror, a section of England fans booed Harry Maguire’s name when Gareth Southgate’s team was read out before Monday night’s game which is not the first time this has happened.

The Manchester United star was booed when the Three Lions faced the Ivory Coast in March of this year, an incident the defender described as a shock

Maguire said about the incident at the time via Sky Sports:

“I was a bit shocked to be honest. I’ve had such a good relationship with England fans throughout my journey with the England team.

“I wouldn’t say I was hurt and upset. Obviously, I know my family and friends might have been affected but I was more surprised really.”

This type of behaviour is terrible from the England fans as Maguire has always given 100% for his country and has performed much better for the national team compared to that of Man United.

Booing your own player is certainly going to make that player feel worse rather than encouraging him and it is even worse considering the defender’s comments after the incident in March.