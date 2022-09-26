Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Could Chelsea sign Kane in swap deal? How safe is Southgate? + more

Happy Monday guys – here’s the latest edition of my Daily Briefing, which you can in your inbox five mornings a week if you subscribe here!

AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini on Rafael Leao and Chelsea rumours: “I feel we’ve good chances to reach an agreement with Rafa Leao on a new contract to keep him here at Milan. Leao knows that this club is the best one for his growth.”

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini on the €20m deal to sign Theo Hernandez in 2019: “I still remember that we reached an agreement with Real Madrid then I spoke to Theo as if he was my own son, so I convinced him.”

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

England

Everton

Confirmed – Allan has left Everton and signed for Al Wahda on a permanent deal. His medical has been completed and he signed his contracts yesterday to leave the Premier League.

Manchester City

Manchester United

In other news, Juventus are considering a move for David de Gea next summer (Calciomercato)

Newcastle United

AC Milan director Maldini at Gazzetta Festival dello Sport: “We tried to sign Sven Botman this summer but then he joined Newcastle.”

Red Bull Salzburg

Benjamin Sesko was named man of the match for Slovenia’s game against Norway – one more top performance after receiving many proposals during the summer.

In the end, RB Leipzig invested €20m plus add-ons to sign Sesko for next summer, but expect Premier League clubs to remain in the frame for the future.

Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski: “I wasn’t happy at Juventus so joining Tottenham was a great choice for me. I’m so happy to work under Conte. Trust me, I’ve never seen anyone in my life motivated as Antonio Conte. His words enter into your heart.”

