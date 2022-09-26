Arsenal target could be made available, his club hope he has a good World Cup to boost transfer interest

Barcelona could reportedly made Ferran Torres available for transfer soon, with the Catalan giants hopeful that he’ll have a good World Cup in order to boost their chances of selling him this winter.

Torres hasn’t quite had the desired impact at Barcelona, despite previously looking like a hugely exciting young talent at his former clubs Valencia and Manchester City.

Arsenal showed an interest in the 22-year-old late on in the summer, according to El Nacional, and now it seems he could soon be available, with a number of other clubs also considered likely suitors, according to Todo Fichajes.

Torres is also likely to be a target for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, according to the report, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will definitely go back in for him again.

Arsenal could do with more options up front, so if Torres is made available for a reasonable price, it could be worth gambling on him.

Mikel Arteta has shown he can revive players’ careers, as he’s done well with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer since signing them from Man City.