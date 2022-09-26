Exclusive: One option for England to replace Gareth Southgate has “collapsed”

Fabrizio Romano says Gareth Southgate deserves the chance to take England to the World Cup this winter, despite the team’s dire recent form.

The Three Lions have lost three and drawn two of their last five games, having failed to win a match since all the way back in March this year.

That’s far from ideal with the World Cup looming, and it’s a surprise drop-off in form from England after generally making such a big improvement during Southgate’s time as manager.

The 52-year-old took England to the semi-finals of the last World Cup, while they also made the final of Euro 2020, and were unlucky to lose to Italy on penalties.

Romano seems to think Southgate’s job won’t be in danger just yet, however, especially as one potential replacement in Graham Potter is no longer an option after he recently left Brighton to take over as Chelsea manager.

“At the moment nothing has changed, Southgate is considered the right manager for the World Cup by the FA,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“I think he deserves this chance at the World Cup after great Euros and then … we will see.

“Graham Potter was really appreciated for the future but now with Chelsea job that option has collapsed, of course.”

Potter could have been a good option for England and many fans will be disappointed that the FA missed that opportunity, but many will also surely be happy to give Southgate a bit more time after all he’s achieved in his time in the job.