German and English fans clash at a pub in Wembley

England National Team
England fans have claimed that around 100 German fans turned up to a pub in Wembley with armed with machetes and knuckle dusters ahead of the match today.

England face Germany at Wembley tonight in the UEFA Nations League match, with both the teams underperforming in the tournament.

Just before their match, England and German fans clashed at the Green Man pub in Wembley. The police got involved and tried their best to control the situation.

The footage shows English fans enjoying their time and having drinks in the pub when 100 German fans stormed the pub and created chaos.

A witness had claimed that the German supporters were armed with weapons.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 17:50hrs, officers became aware of disorder outside a pub in Dagmar Avenue, Wembley.

“Officers responded quickly and separated the groups involved.

“A number of arrests have been made. Officers remain in the area.”

