Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane’s future and possible Chelsea swap transfer

Harry Kane is not still desperate to get a transfer away from Tottenham, unlike last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is happy with life at Spurs under new manager Antonio Conte, and the club are also eager to tie their star player down to a new contract, according to Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Kane has been a joy to watch in his Tottenham career, but despite being one of the very finest forwards in world football, he’s yet to win any silverware.

It would be a shame to see Kane miss out on the biggest prizes the game has to offer, but it might also be that he fancies his chances of ending Spurs’ drought now that Conte is the club’s manager.

Either way, for now it seems there isn’t too much to read into those links with Bayern Munich, while Romano also denied there’s any prospect of a swap deal with Chelsea involving Romelu Lukaku.

“A year ago, Kane wanted to leave, but now he’s happy at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici,” Romano said. “The Italians have changed the feeling under the club, so now Kane is in no rush to leave the club, the situation is completely different from a year ago.

“There’s still no agreement on a new contract, but it’s not a dangerous situation. Let’s see how it progresses in the next few months, it’s a work in progress, as is normal when you’re talking about a contract for a top player.

“There have been rumours involving Chelsea and a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, as we know Lukaku was fantastic under Conte at Inter, but as of now there is absolutely nothing to this story. It’s just a rumour.

“There have also been many rumours about Bayern. It’s true that in 2023 that they will go for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. Kane is really appreciated by Bayern, but there have never been any conversations with Tottenham. At the moment, they are just fans of the player, but nothing is going on in terms of negotiations.

“The speculation is normal, but for the moment the main thing is that Kane is not desperate to leave, and Tottenham want to extend his contract.”

Kane would surely be a dream signing for Chelsea, but it’s not often we see these two London rivals doing business together.