The Egypt coaching staff decided that Salah will not be risked during this international period and manager Rui Vitoria has confirmed that his star man will be rested for Tuesday’s friendly with Liberia.

Therefore, Salah has decided to return to Liverpool and prepare for the Reds’ return at the weekend, reports 90min.

The 30-year-old scored twice in a 3-0 win against Niger on Friday and will now look to try and get back to his best for his club after a below-par start to the campaign for the Egyptian superstar.

Salah has scored only two goals in Liverpool’s opening six Premier League matches whilst also contributing two assists.

The forward has not looked at his best so far this campaign but Jurgen Klopp’s side overall have had massive struggles. The Reds face a Brighton side that have undergone a change in manager since they last played and it is uncertain how they will look under their new boss after a very good start to their season.

A win at the weekend would be a big boost to Liverpool and a goal or two from Salah could really kick start his campaign after a positive international break.