Orta has two exciting names on Leeds transfer list for January

Leeds United have reportedly got two big names on their radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit had a busy summer as they brought in plenty of new faces, but also had to cope with the departures of star duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Leeds came close to signing Cody Gakpo from PSV late on in the summer, but it seems he’s still firmly part of their plans for January.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Whites will probably also look to swoop for Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz when the transfer window re-opens this winter.

“I’m sure they still remain on their target list,” O’Rourke said when asked about those two players.

“Obviously, they tried to sign both in the summer transfer window, but obviously left it too late to sign both players.”