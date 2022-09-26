Leeds United agree new behind-the-scenes deal

Bobbie French has announced via his official Twitter account that he’s joined Leeds United as Head of Local Recruitment.

French is now expected to help Leeds improve on their transfer recruitment at a local level, which will likely involve them trying to find the best young players in the city to become their next homegrown stars.

Kalvin Phillips was a local lad who rose through Leeds’ academy to become a star player for the club before also becoming a regular for England and then moving to Manchester City this summer.

It will be exciting to see what French can achieve in his new role at Elland Road, and fans will no doubt be wishing him success.

French tweeted: “So a thing just happened.

“Start of a new era for me, and delighted to be announced as Head of Local Recruitment at Leeds United.

“Special day and a real honour to begin working for this huge Club and Academy. We get to work.”