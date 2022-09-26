Liverpool in the race to sign midfielder with £106.5m release clause

Liverpool are in the hunt for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez who has a £106.5m release clause in his contract.

With Jurgen Klopp having to deal with an ageing, struggling midfield at the moment, a new midfielder could be a priority over the next two transfer windows.

Arthur Melo was brought in towards the end of the summer transfer window, but he doesn’t appear to be a long-term solution for Liverpool.

Now according to O Jogo (via the Liverpool Echo), Liverpool are still interested in Benfica midfielder Fernandez. The report claims that the midfielder has a £106.5m release clause in his contract and Liverpool don’t rule out signing him in the short or long-term.

Liverpool recently dealt with Benfica for the transfer of Darwin Nunez, so the relationship between the two clubs should be good.

At just 21 years old, Fernandez could solve Liverpool’s midfield issues for many years. The likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot have been playing in the midfield three for Klopp this season, but Fernandez will offer Liverpool more defensive stability, having played in a more deeper role during the early stages of his career.

