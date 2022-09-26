Liverpool star is “Championship level” in one department, says ex-Premier League ace

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been brutally criticised by former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, who says the England international is only Championship level when it comes to defending.

Alexander-Arnold has been a star performer for Liverpool down the years, showing tremendous quality on the ball with his passing, crossing, and occasional goal from set-pieces.

Still, the 23-year-old has never quite managed to do the business at international level, and Leboeuf thinks that’s because he doesn’t have the defensive capabilities when he’s outside of Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Leboeuf is known for being a tad outspoken as a pundit, and he absolutely did not hold back when discussing Alexander-Arnold’s weaknesses.

Speaking to French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Leboeuf said: “Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he’s Championship level,’ the former centre-back told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

“Only [Jurgen] Klopp’s system works for him. When it doesn’t work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings.

“I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him, ‘Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already’.”

Liverpool fans will surely feel this is harsh, but perhaps Alexander-Arnold could do well to try to become a better all-rounder at full-back.

While he’s a superb attacking player, it would surely be of benefit to Liverpool, not to mention to his England career, if he were as good defensively as he is going forward.