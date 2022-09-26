Liverpool plotting swap deal involving Barcelona star

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a swap deal involving Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Depay has struggled to find a regular place in the Barcelona team so far this season. The signings of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski has meant Depay has had to settle for a place on the bench for the majority of their games.

A move away from Barcelona could be on the cards in the near future, and according to Fantaticos, Barcelona and Liverpool are in contact over a potential swap deal in January.

The swap deal would involve Depay joining Liverpool, with Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino going the other way.

Firmino himself has found regular game time hard to come by. The arrival of Darwin Nunez this summer and Diogo Jota not so long ago has meant Firmino isn’t the main man like he once was.

Both Depay and Firmino are out of contract at the end of the season, and with no new deal on the table for either player as it stands, they both look set to be leaving their respective clubs next summer.