Manchester United considered Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential summer transfer window target, but Erik ten Hag pushed for them to sign Lisandro Martinez instead.

Ten Hag left Ajax to take over as Man Utd manager, and it’s not too surprising that he was keen to raid his former club, with Martinez also looking a smart signing so far, so probably a wise choice.

Still, Torres has impressed at Villarreal, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Spain international had been another option for the Red Devils this summer.

Discussing United’s hunt for a new signing at centre-back this summer, Romano said: “Pau Torres was on Manchester United’s list but then the option collapsed as Erik ten Hag wanted Lisandro Martinez as the priority in that position.”

The transfer news expert also mentioned that Torres had attracted interest from other big names too, such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, but Villarreal’s asking price for the 25-year-old was apparently an issue.

He added: “Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also explored this possibility but didn’t want to spend €40-45m. Still, I think it’s a very good opportunity on the market; he has experience, quality, left footed … a very good CB.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’d like to see what he could do in the Premier League.”

Torres is surely good enough for one of the big six in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if any of these teams revive their interest in him again in the future.