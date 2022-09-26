Manchester United remain interested in Dutch star

Manchester United remain interested in PSV winger Cody Gakpo and could make a move for him in the next twelve months.

Gakpo looked as if he would be leaving PSV during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

The Dutch international enjoyed an impressive season last year for PSV, and has started this season in similar fashion.

Now, according to Forbes, Manchester United remain interested in signing Gakpo over the next 12 months, despite already bringing in Antony from Ajax.

Gakpo could be available in January for the right price, and Manchester United could do with a goal threat from out wide.

Jadon Sancho has shown signs of inconsistency, and Rashford is being utilised in a central role more often than not.

Gakpo’s versatility could also be useful to Manchester United, having also played through the middle at times for PSV.

The attraction of joining Manchester United can often be too big to turn down, so there’s a good chance they could convince him to join the club within the next 12 months.

 

