Manchester United have set their sights on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United may need to bring in another goalkeeper in the coming months.

Erik ten Hag is attempting to implement a possession-based style, something De Gea is arguably struggling with, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Spaniard leave the club by next summer.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez as they hunt for a potential replacement for De Gea.

Aston Villa tied Martinez down to a new deal in January, and now value the goalkeeper at around £45m.

The Argentine has been one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Premier League since making the move from Arsenal, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United considering him as a De Gea replacement.

Martinez is not only an excellent shot-stopper, but he’s capable of playing with his feet, a trait that would make him an attractive prospect to Manchester United and especially manager Ten Hag.