Manchester United star set to be offered five-year contract

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set to be offered a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Rashford is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Manchester United do have an option in his contract to extend his deal by an extra 12 months, but according to the Express, they are looking to tie Rashford down to a new five-year contract.

The England international has had an excellent start to the season after a tricky few years at Manchester United. This season, Rashford is keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the team and has played a pivotal role in their early success.

Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal for Manchester United.
Rashford is currently being played as a striker under Erik ten Hag, utilising his devastating pace on the counter-attack to full effect.

Losing Rashford on a free transfer would make little sense for Manchester United, as he’s proving this season he still has a lot to give.

Last season, it was a different story, as he struggled to make the starting eleven and showed little sign of improving.

