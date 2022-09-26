Marcelo Bielsa has just made a big decision about his next club

Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly turned down the chance to step back into management with Brazilian giants Santos.

The former Leeds United boss, who has been out of work since February, was offered the chance to take over at the Vila Belmiro club this month, but according to South American journalist Cesar Luis Merlo via LeedsLive, the Argentinian manager has opted against the move.

Bielsa is currently considering other options and the reason for rejecting Santos is said to be a result of his inability to see a project at the Brazilian club, who sit just six points off the relegation zone with 11 top flight matches remaining, reports Merlo.

Bielsa left Leeds after a poor run of results in February but is still held in high regard by Leeds fans and many in the football world.

It is uncertain where the 67-year-old will take over next but having been linked with the management role at Athletic Club before Ernesto Valverde took over, it seems that it won’t be long before we see the former Leeds boss back on a bench somewhere.

