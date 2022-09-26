‘Won’t be in World Cup’ – Newcastle told their star player isn’t comfortable with the ball

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope may not be a realistic contender for a place in England’s World Cup squad, according to an ESPN pundit.

The 30-year-old has had a fine career in the Premier League with Burnley, and has shone since moving to Newcastle as well.

However, pundit Stewart Robson doesn’t think Pope is good enough with his feet to be featuring at a major international tournament.

“Pope, the goalkeeper, to me, he won’t be in goal for the World Cup,” said Robson. “But he doesn’t look comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is a problem as well.”

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United agree new behind-the-scenes deal
FA fear Gareth Southgate will quit England manager’s job after the World Cup
Arsenal target could be made available, his club hope he has a good World Cup to boost transfer interest

Newcastle fans will hope this doesn’t negatively affect Pope’s confidence, though there are plenty of other big names ahead in the pecking order, such as Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

More Stories Nick Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.