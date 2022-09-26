‘Won’t be in World Cup’ – Newcastle told their star player isn’t comfortable with the ball

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope may not be a realistic contender for a place in England’s World Cup squad, according to an ESPN pundit.

The 30-year-old has had a fine career in the Premier League with Burnley, and has shone since moving to Newcastle as well.

However, pundit Stewart Robson doesn’t think Pope is good enough with his feet to be featuring at a major international tournament.

“Pope, the goalkeeper, to me, he won’t be in goal for the World Cup,” said Robson. “But he doesn’t look comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is a problem as well.”

Newcastle fans will hope this doesn’t negatively affect Pope’s confidence, though there are plenty of other big names ahead in the pecking order, such as Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.