Newcastle United midfielder Joe White wants to leave the Premier League club on loan in January.

White, who is tipped for big things by Newcastle fans, failed to secure a temporary move away during the summer transfer window but has now set his sight on the next window.

The 19-year-old has said he does not want to play at Under-21 level anymore and spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United, where the midfielder bagged three assists in 15 League Two appearances.

First team football is key to any young player’s development and it will certainly benefit White more than Under-21 matches at Newcastle.

Joe White speaks about his future at Newcastle

“I don’t want to be playing Under-21s football anymore,” White stated to The Chronicle.

“Unfortunately I did not manage to get on loan this season so these games are important for me to see where I am at and hopefully get out on loan in January.

“I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool in the second half of the season, I enjoy the EFL Trophy nights. That’s all I want to do now. The initial aim is to get into Eddie Howe’s first-team squad. And I have got three months to improve as much as possible and play as well as I can.

“I need to be the best player on the pitch for the Under-21s in each game. I think I need to stand out in these games which will help in January.”