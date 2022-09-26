Real Madrid join race for Chelsea transfer target as alternative to Mbappe and Haaland

Real Madrid are reportedly making RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku one of their top transfer targets for next summer as they eye an alternative to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City front-man Erling Haaland.

Nkunku has been in superb form for RB Leipzig in recent times, scoring 35 goals in all competitions last season, and already netting six in the first 11 games of this campaign.

It’s clear that the France international is good enough to play for the very best clubs in the world, and Todo Fichajes now claim Real Madrid could be gearing up to make him their next Galactico.

If Los Blancos do join the running for Nkunku, this could spell bad news for Chelsea, as the 24-year-old has previously been reported as being a long-term target for the Blues.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Chelsea are only bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap this season, with Nkunku one of the bigger names in their sights for the future.

The west London giants would do well to bring in a younger player up front, even if Aubameyang should be good enough to do a job there for the next few months.

Nkunku would surely take this Chelsea team up a level, though, so they’ll hope they can lure him to Stamford Bridge even if a big name like Madrid are getting involved.