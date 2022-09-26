Newcastle make move to sign £116k-a-week star to help Sven Botman

Newcastle United could reportedly be set to pounce for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij this January.

The experienced Netherlands international could be ideal to partner Sven Botman in Eddie Howe’s defence, and it seems his future at the San Siro is now in some doubt.

De Vrij has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past, and it now seems that Newcastle could be one of his main suitors in the winter window as he weighs up his future, according to reports in Italy.

Newcastle have plenty of money to spend and have brought in a few big-name signings under their wealthy Saudi owners, and this would be another exciting purchase to help get this ambitious project running.

