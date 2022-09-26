Tottenham take on Arsenal in the North London Derby this weekend and could be without first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The French shot-stopper is an injury doubt for this weekend, as reported by the Guardian, and that could mean Antonio Conte has to give a debut to summer signing Fraser Forster.

The former Southampton goalkeeper joined Tottenham on a free transfer this summer, but has had to make do with a place on the bench so far this season.

Conte will have wanted to have an important player like Lloris for such a big game, but Sun journalist Tom Barclay now says he expects Forster would be called up to play in his place.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Barclay said: “It would be a big blow, he’s the captain as well as their number one goalkeeper.

“Fraser Forster would come in and he’s earned his move to Tottenham, he’s got lots of Premier League experience, but you can’t take away the qualities that Lloris has as both a leader and as a goalkeeper.”

This will surely make this Saturday’s big match a nerve-wracking one for Spurs supporters, in what was already looking like a huge challenge for Conte’s side.

Arsenal have made a surprisingly strong start to the season and currently sit top of the Premier League table, so will be favourites for this big game at the Emirates Stadium.