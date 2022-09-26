Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months.

According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak.

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing the end of his contract, and there’s a strong chance he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham are likely to be in the market for a goalkeeper in the coming months, with Hugo Lloris reaching the latter stages of his career, and David De Gea also out of contract in the summer.

Oblak was once regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so it would be a surprise to see Atletico Madrid allow him to leave the club on a free transfer.

However, there’s no doubt he’s more comfortable with his feet than De Gea, so it’s not a surprise to see Erik ten Hag looking to bring him to Manchester United.