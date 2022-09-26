Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scores screamer to double Germany’s lead

Kai Havertz has put Germany 2-0 up against England with a wonderful finish at Wembley.

The Germans took the lead earlier in the match thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but it was the Chelsea star that would double the away side’s lead.

The goal came when England were caught on the counter-attack with the ball eventually finding its way to Havertz. The German star took a touch before hitting a beauty past Nick Pope in the English net, which can be seen below.