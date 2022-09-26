Video: England score three goals in 12 minutes to turn Germany clash around

In minute 70 England were 2-0 down and looked beaten but the Three Lions have somehow turned the match around in the space of 12 minutes. 

The first goal came in minute 71 when Manchester United’s Luke Shaw finished off a move after a cross from Reece James landed at the left-back’s feet.

The second was certainly the best of the bunch as a Bukayo Saka dribble was finished off in style by Chelsea’s Mason Mount. The midfielder’s strike left Ter Stegen with no chance as it levelled things for England.

The third goal came from the penalty spot and who else but Harry Kane was going to step up to put England ahead?

