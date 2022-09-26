Video: Man City’s Gundogan converts penalty after lazy Maguire tackle

Germany have taken the lead over England at Wembley thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty after some terrible play from Harry Maguire.
England have looked better than they did in Italy last week but are yet to find the net to end their goal drought.
The opening goal came after a mistake from Manchester United’s Maguire who gave the ball away and then tried to make up for it but instead gave away a penalty with a lazy tackle.
Manchester City’s Gundogan stepped up and converted the spot kick with ease.
GERMANY LEAD AT WEMBLEY!
Great penalty from Gundogan.
??????? 0-1 ??#ENGGER | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/mqBtuGnXb2
— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 26, 2022
Oh Harry Maguire.
Penalty to Germany. #ENGGER | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/YojIAN5Umi
— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 26, 2022
Disaster at the back as England concede a penalty, after a VAR review. ?
?lkay Gündo?an is on the spot to open the scoring for Germany.#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/neAdgOxXmA
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 26, 2022