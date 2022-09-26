Video: Havertz pounces on Pope mistake to earn Germany a draw in crazy match

It has finished 3-3 between England and Germany at Wembley in what was a sensational second half of football in London.

Both teams had nothing to play for tonight but it was the Germans who marched into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gundogan and Havertz before Gareth Southgate’s side produced a remarkable comeback by scoring three goals in the space of 12 minutes.

A goal from Luke Shaw pulled one back for the home side as Mount and Kane went on to put England ahead.

However, it was not meant to be for the Three Lions as a late Havertz goal made it 3-3 after the Chelsea forward grabbed his second following a mistake from Nick Pope in the England goal.