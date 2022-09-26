Video: Italy take the lead in huge clash after terrible mistake from Hungary defence

Italy are in Hungary tonight in search of a win that will put them through to the next round of the UEFA Nations League.
Hungary have been the surprise package in the tournament’s group of death but a win over England last week has helped the Italians into a position to claim the top spot tonight.
Their hopes of achieving that have now been boosted after a Giacomo Raspadori goal has given them the lead after a terrible defensive error from the home side.
Hungary were caught trying to play out from the back and were punished by the Sassuolo star – his second goal in as many games.
That's a MASSIVE mistake from the Hungary defence! ?
Giacomo Raspadori puts Italy in front ??#HUNITA pic.twitter.com/vGT3LlEvvX
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 26, 2022
ITALY SCORE! ??
Giacomo Raspadori punishing some sloppy Hungary defending.
?? 0-1 ??#HUNITA | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/7yR1o2dILs
— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 26, 2022