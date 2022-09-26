Video: Italy take the lead in huge clash after terrible mistake from Hungary defence

Italy are in Hungary tonight in search of a win that will put them through to the next round of the UEFA Nations League.

Hungary have been the surprise package in the tournament’s group of death but a win over England last week has helped the Italians into a position to claim the top spot tonight.

Their hopes of achieving that have now been boosted after a Giacomo Raspadori goal has given them the lead after a terrible defensive error from the home side.

Hungary were caught trying to play out from the back and were punished by the Sassuolo star – his second goal in as many games.