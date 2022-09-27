Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona star’s future amid Arsenal transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has played down talk of Ferran Torres being a possible candidate for the exit door at Barcelona amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Spain international hasn’t had the easiest time since moving to Barca from Manchester City, but, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano suggested he would still likely be given time to prove himself under Xavi.

Arsenal were recently linked with Torres by El Nacional, and it could make sense for the Gunners to keep looking for new signings up front after recently losing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the space of a few months.

Aubameyang left back in January, while Lacazette then made his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the summer, though Arsenal did move to sign Gabriel Jesus to strengthen their attack.

Torres could be another option worth considering for the future, but Romano does not seem to think anything concrete is happening in that department at the moment.

“I’m not aware of any negotiation between Barcelona and any other club for Ferran Torres,” Romano said.

“Xavi trusts him and so I don’t see any change of plans, at least for January. He’s working hard and I think it’s normal at Barca to need some time to adapt with lot of competition too.”

Barcelona fans will hope Torres can achieve his full potential, while Arsenal supporters will perhaps continue to keep an eye on this saga to see if fresh speculation emerges again any time soon.