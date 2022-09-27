Chelsea planning further talks to bring in new sporting director

Chelsea are planning talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten over their sporting director role.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, the American businessman has made wholesale changes to the structure of the club.

Head physio Thierry Laurent was recently told his services were no longer required, with club doctor Paco Biosca also asked to leave the club.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech also left the club during the early stages of the Boehly era. Granovskaia was heavily involved with Chelsea’s transfer dealings, with Cech leaving his technical and performance adviser.

Now, according to the Guardian, Chelsea are planning further talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Steidten over their sporting director role.

Chelsea had initially hoped to bring in Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund, but the Austrian rejected their approach and decided to stay at the club.

Whoever is brought in for Chelsea will have to work closely with Graham Potter’s recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay.

Potter’s success at Brighton was heavily down to some sound recruitment, finding gems such as Enock Mwepu and Moises Caicedo for bargain prices, rather than signing the superstars of European football.