Chelsea ready to structure a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of a potential move next summer.

Bellingham is already a key player for Borussia Dortmund despite his age. The young midfielder is a regular in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League, producing some excellent performances.

Now a regular for his country too, Bellingham is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are all interested in signing the young talent.

However, the report from Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are preparing to structure a deal in a preferable manner for Dortmund, so the German club may be interested in allowing him to join Chelsea over the other interested clubs.

Realistically, a player of Bellingham’s calibre will be desperate to play in the Champions League next season.

If any of the interested clubs don’t qualify, it’ll make it extremely difficult for them to convince him to join their club.

Whoever manages to secure his signature is getting not only a player to immediately impact their side, but a player who is only going to improve and still has plenty of years ahead of him.