Leeds United are reportedly showing an interest in Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic who will be allowed to leave the club.

Pulisic has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea squad since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund.

The American international was highly rated when he joined Chelsea, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him in England so far. A move away from Stamford Bridge may be necessary to continue his progression.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Leeds are interested in signing the Chelsea man, and he could be available for £31.5m.

The report claims that Chelsea would happily accept an offer in this region, and linking up with Jesse Marsch could be a smart move for Pulisic.

Marsch, an American himself, has taken a risk on multiple players from his home country since joining Leeds last season.

There’s no doubt Pulisic has the talent, it just hasn’t worked out for him at Chelsea, and this has been the case for multiple players to have played for the club in recent years.